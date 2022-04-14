SMP7700 (SMP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SMP7700 (SMP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SMP7700 (SMP) Information SMP7700 is a community ran culture/hyper-culture coin on the Abstract blockchain. It's the first of it's kind on the chain; featuring memes, hyper-culture video edits, fashion, cars, etc. It is currently in the top 10 by Market Cap on Abstract, and one of the higher volume tokens trading on the chain. SMP aims to be THE one and only hyper-culture token on Abstract chain, and it is well on it's way. Official Website: https://www.smp7700.xyz/

SMP7700 (SMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SMP7700 (SMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.91M Total Supply: $ 990.05M Circulating Supply: $ 990.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.91M All-Time High: $ 0.00229619 All-Time Low: $ 0.00188321 Current Price: $ 0.00191266

SMP7700 (SMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SMP7700 (SMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

