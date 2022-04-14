Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Tokenomics

Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Smudge Lord (SMUDGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Information

Smudge ($SMUDGE) is a new ERC20 token based on the popular meme of Smudge Lord the table cat. Smudge's rise to fame came when a video of him was combined with a moment from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feauturing Taylor Armstrong. From there a meme legend was born and has been used globally ever since!

Tokenomics:

Smudge is a decentralized token with 0% Tax with a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000. What this means is Smudge is able to be traded at a 0% buy and sell tax through a DEX on Uniswap. At launch, Smudge burned over 28 eth in liquidity and the contract was renounced.

Community:

Smudge is a purely community driven project. The main goal of Smudge is to bring people together, share in the fun of the meme, and have fun.

Use Case:

Smudge is a meme coin intended purely for entertainment. Users can hold it as a collectible or traded as they desire.

$SMUDGE has no association with the real Smudge Lord but does look to pay homage to an amazing meme and kitty.

Official Website:
https://www.smudgecat-erc.com/

Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smudge Lord (SMUDGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420.69T
$ 420.69T$ 420.69T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 209.88K
$ 209.88K$ 209.88K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000000000498892
$ 0.000000000498892$ 0.000000000498892

Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SMUDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SMUDGE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SMUDGE's tokenomics, explore SMUDGE token's live price!

SMUDGE Price Prediction

Want to know where SMUDGE might be heading? Our SMUDGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.