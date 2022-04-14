SNAP ($NAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SNAP ($NAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SNAP ($NAP) Information SNAP is a token launched by an artist, Kero. The name SNAP was selected in honor of their original meme character Coco, a crocodile drawn in the style of iconic meme character Pepe the Frog. Official Website: https://twitter.com/KeroNFTs Buy $NAP Now!

Market Cap: $ 5.83M
Total Supply: $ 1.64T
Circulating Supply: $ 1.64T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.83M
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

SNAP ($NAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SNAP ($NAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $NAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $NAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $NAP's tokenomics, explore $NAP token's live price!

