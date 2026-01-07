Sol402 is a paywall orchestration platform built around the emerging x402 (HTTP 402) payment flow. We sit in front of any origin URL or API and turn each request into a pay-per-use interaction: first call returns a standards-compliant 402 challenge, the user or agent pays via Solana USDC, and the request is retried automatically with the payment receipt. Under the hood, Sol402 runs on Cloudflare Workers with KV/R2 storage, uses PayAI’s facilitator for verified settlement, and proxies responses 1:1 once the payment clears. Builders can mint links or API keys in seconds through our self-serve dashboard, monitor real-time usage (ClickHouse-backed analytics, Grafana hooks), and customize pricing per endpoint.

The SOL402 token is the access and utility layer for the platform. Holding thresholds unlock progressively deeper capabilities: instant onboarding and free-call quotas at ≥1 M SOL402, 25% pricing discounts and higher throughput at ≥2 M, and premium perks (priority RPC retry lanes, analytics exports, webhook delivery, forthcoming custodial payout mode) at ≥5 M. Tokens also gate advanced features we have on the roadmap: automatic link provisioning for partners, feature flags, and governance over the network’s fee schedules. In short, the project provides the 402 paywall infrastructure while SOL402 aligns usage, access, and future growth across the ecosystem.