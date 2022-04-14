Solana ID (SOLID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solana ID (SOLID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solana ID (SOLID) Information Solana ID is a decentralized identity platform built exclusively for the Solana ecosystem. It links users' digital footprints to their crypto wallets, assigning a unique SOLID score that reflects wallet quality and engagement. This score unlocks a variety of exclusive rewards and perks from partnered Solana projects, rewarding users based on their on-chain activity. Powered by the $SOLID token, Solana ID not only provides valuable insights for individuals and projects but also fosters a vibrant community by offering tailored incentives. With our upcoming beta launch, Solana ID aims to enhance user experiences and drive active participation within the Solana ecosystem.

Solana ID (SOLID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solana ID (SOLID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.23M Total Supply: $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 416.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.35M All-Time High: $ 0.01632385 All-Time Low: $ 0.0016976 Current Price: $ 0.00536924

Solana ID (SOLID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solana ID (SOLID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

