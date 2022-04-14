Solana ID (SOLID) Tokenomics
Solana ID is a decentralized identity platform built exclusively for the Solana ecosystem. It links users' digital footprints to their crypto wallets, assigning a unique SOLID score that reflects wallet quality and engagement. This score unlocks a variety of exclusive rewards and perks from partnered Solana projects, rewarding users based on their on-chain activity. Powered by the $SOLID token, Solana ID not only provides valuable insights for individuals and projects but also fosters a vibrant community by offering tailored incentives. With our upcoming beta launch, Solana ID aims to enhance user experiences and drive active participation within the Solana ecosystem.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLID tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLID tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
