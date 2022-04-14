SolARBa (SOLARBA) Tokenomics
SolARBa (SOLARBA) Information
SolArba is a deflationary utility token. We have a unique Solana Volume but that provides consistent buybacks for LP Adds and burns. In addition there is revenue shar for holders. We have multiple pools that provide an arbitrage opportunity and a 2% Tax on Fluxbeam and transfers. The team is DOXXED and continues to build additonal utilities based on the feedback of our community. We are excited to expand to new DEXs and grow our market share.
SolARBa (SOLARBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SolARBa (SOLARBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SolARBa (SOLARBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SolARBa (SOLARBA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLARBA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLARBA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SOLARBA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.