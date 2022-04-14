Solayer USD (SUSD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Solayer USD (SUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Solayer USD (SUSD) Information

sUSD is the first ever yield-bearing stablecoin on Solana that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by U.S. Treasury Bills (T-bills). This ensures that sUSD maintains a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar while simultaneously generating a 4% yield through T-bills, one of the safest short-term government debt instruments.

By serving as a reference implementation for the token 2022 interest-bearing extension, sUSD reinforces the stability of its 1:1 USD peg. The sUSD pool makes yield generation more accessible and efficient for the stablecoin ecosystem.

The interest on sUSD is distributed through automatic balance updates, allowing users to accumulate an annual yield of approximately 4% based on T-bill yield simply by holding sUSD. The underlying USD value of sUSD holding can be redeemed any time via the Solayer dashboard.

Official Website:
https://solayer.org/platform/susd
Whitepaper:
https://docs.solayer.org/assets/susd/yield-bearing-stablecoin/what-is-susd#what-is-susd

Solayer USD (SUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solayer USD (SUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.97M
Total Supply:
$ 9.01M
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.97M
All-Time High:
$ 1.16
All-Time Low:
$ 0.999698
Current Price:
$ 1.11
Solayer USD (SUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Solayer USD (SUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.