Solayer USD Price (SUSD)
The live price of Solayer USD (SUSD) today is 1.099 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.25M USD. SUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solayer USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Solayer USD price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Solayer USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solayer USD to USD was $ +0.0034194286.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solayer USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solayer USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034194286
|+0.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solayer USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.00%
+0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sUSD is the first ever yield-bearing stablecoin on Solana that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by U.S. Treasury Bills (T-bills). This ensures that sUSD maintains a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar while simultaneously generating a 4% yield through T-bills, one of the safest short-term government debt instruments. By serving as a reference implementation for the token 2022 interest-bearing extension, sUSD reinforces the stability of its 1:1 USD peg. The sUSD pool makes yield generation more accessible and efficient for the stablecoin ecosystem. The interest on sUSD is distributed through automatic balance updates, allowing users to accumulate an annual yield of approximately 4% based on T-bill yield simply by holding sUSD. The underlying USD value of sUSD holding can be redeemed any time via the Solayer dashboard.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SUSD to VND
₫28,179.459
|1 SUSD to AUD
A$1.68147
|1 SUSD to GBP
￡0.80227
|1 SUSD to EUR
€0.95613
|1 SUSD to USD
$1.099
|1 SUSD to MYR
RM4.64877
|1 SUSD to TRY
₺42.72912
|1 SUSD to JPY
¥156.66245
|1 SUSD to RUB
₽87.33753
|1 SUSD to INR
₹93.49193
|1 SUSD to IDR
Rp17,725.80397
|1 SUSD to KRW
₩1,501.36588
|1 SUSD to PHP
₱60.81866
|1 SUSD to EGP
￡E.54.81812
|1 SUSD to BRL
R$6.19836
|1 SUSD to CAD
C$1.50563
|1 SUSD to BDT
৳133.90216
|1 SUSD to NGN
₦1,747.21218
|1 SUSD to UAH
₴45.63048
|1 SUSD to VES
Bs103.306
|1 SUSD to PKR
Rs309.83008
|1 SUSD to KZT
₸562.1385
|1 SUSD to THB
฿35.87136
|1 SUSD to TWD
NT$32.93703
|1 SUSD to AED
د.إ4.03333
|1 SUSD to CHF
Fr0.90118
|1 SUSD to HKD
HK$8.60517
|1 SUSD to MAD
.د.م10.09981
|1 SUSD to MXN
$21.14476