SolBox is a next-gen decentralized cloud storage platform built on Solana. With client-side AES-256 encryption, it shards files into multiple encrypted pieces that are distributed across a global node network for maximum redundancy and privacy. Immutable on-chain references and automated smart contracts guarantee censorship-resistance, tamper-proof storage, and verifiable access control. True data ownership means you—and only you—control the encryption keys and permissions, ensuring your files stay private, secure, and fully under your authority.

Market Cap: $ 465.03K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 465.03K
All-Time High: $ 0.00272572
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00046506

SolBox (SOLBOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SolBox (SOLBOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLBOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLBOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

