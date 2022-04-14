SOLENG (SOLENG) Tokenomics
SOLENG (SOLENG) Information
Soleng is a next-generation solutions engineering agent designed to transform Web3 development. By streamlining complex processes, providing actionable code feedback, and fostering collaboration, Soleng accelerates innovation in decentralized applications and Agent DeFi while ensuring scalability, reliability, and safety. Founded by Lostgirldev, an experienced developer with a strong AI and crypto background, Soleng has been in development for over a year with support from top industry experts. Initial features will focus on improving GitHub workflows and repository management, with plans for a private terminal and live tutorials in the future. The project is backed by a community-driven token launched on Pump.fun, with 75% of the supply allocated to users. Token value accrues through fees for gated access and technical services, with a deflationary burn mechanism enhancing long-term value. Soleng is set to become the leading technical agent in Web3, driving innovation with efficiency and clarity.
SOLENG (SOLENG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOLENG (SOLENG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SOLENG (SOLENG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SOLENG (SOLENG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLENG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLENG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLENG's tokenomics, explore SOLENG token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.