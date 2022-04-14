Discover key insights into SOLLY (SOLLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SOLLY (SOLLY) Information

$SOLLY is a unique memecoin inspired by Matt Furie's iconic "Boys' Club" comic.

Solly, the legendary character from this comic, has been reimagined to revive and elevate the memecoin culture. With a stealth launch, no presale,

zero taxes, LP burnt, and the contract renounced, $SOLLY is truly a coin for the people, designed to be a perpetual symbol of community and fun.

Now residing on the SOLANA blockchain, $SOLLY stands as a fan tribute, transforming into the purple mascot of the purple chain, SOLANA.