SonicWifHat represents a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of decentralized finance, offering a comprehensive solution for users seeking swift, secure, and versatile transactions within the decentralized ecosystem. Powered by cutting-edge blockchain technology, SonicWifHat is meticulously engineered to address the key pain points of existing decentralized networks, delivering unparalleled speed, security, and usability.
SonicWifHat leverages advanced cryptographic techniques to ensure the privacy and integrity of transactions, safeguarding user assets against potential threats. Its lightning-fast transaction speeds enable near-instantaneous transfers of value, facilitating seamless peer-to-peer transactions and powering decentralized applications with unparalleled efficiency.
SonicWifHat apart is its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. With intuitive user interfaces and robust support systems, SonicWifHat aims to lower the barriers to entry for users of all backgrounds, empowering them to navigate the decentralized landscape with confidence.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SONICWIF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SONICWIF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.