Sora Validator (VAL) Tokenomics
Sora Validator (VAL) Information
VAL is the validator reward token for the SORA network, used to reward those that stake XOR as part of the Nominated Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm. VAL is a deflationary token that gets burned with each transaction on the SORA network.
Sora Validator (VAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sora Validator (VAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sora Validator (VAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sora Validator (VAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VAL's tokenomics, explore VAL token's live price!
VAL Price Prediction
Want to know where VAL might be heading? Our VAL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.