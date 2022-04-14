Sora (XOR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sora (XOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sora (XOR) Information Sora is a supranational world economic system and decentralized and democratic governance structure. SORA is both a new economic system that decentralizes the concept of a central bank as well as a network in the Polkadot ecosystem that will connect to the Polkadot relay chain and the parachains with built-in tools focused on DeFi. The SORA Network excels at providing tools for decentralized applications that use digital assets, such as atomic token swaps, bridging tokens to other blockchains, and creating programmatic rules involving digital assets. ​SORA Parliament is the governance system for the SORA Network. Official Website: https://sora.org/ Buy XOR Now!

Sora (XOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sora (XOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 149.21K $ 149.21K $ 149.21K Total Supply: $ 2,913,228,616.15T $ 2,913,228,616.15T $ 2,913,228,616.15T Circulating Supply: $ 2,905,100,011.43T $ 2,905,100,011.43T $ 2,905,100,011.43T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 149.63K $ 149.63K $ 149.63K All-Time High: $ 981.83 $ 981.83 $ 981.83 All-Time Low: $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Sora (XOR) price

Sora (XOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sora (XOR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XOR's tokenomics, explore XOR token's live price!

XOR Price Prediction Want to know where XOR might be heading? Our XOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XOR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!