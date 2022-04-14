SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SoulPeg USD (SPUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Information SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) is a BEP-20 stablecoin wrapper for the non-transferable sUSDC deposit token. Users mint SPUSD by wrapping sUSDC and can always unwrap back to sUSDC; on redeem, SPUSD is burned. The $1 target is maintained on-chain by a simple market-making bot that trades the SPUSD/USDC v2 pool on PancakeSwap and by reserves deployed in transparent lending strategies (currently Venus). Contracts are verified on BscScan, liquidity is partially time-locked via PinkLock, and all docs/code are public. Official Website: https://www.soulpeg.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.soulpeg.io/docs/whitepaper/abstract Buy SPUSD Now!

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SoulPeg USD (SPUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.06K $ 6.06K $ 6.06K Total Supply: $ 6.05K $ 6.05K $ 6.05K Circulating Supply: $ 6.05K $ 6.05K $ 6.05K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.06K $ 6.06K $ 6.06K All-Time High: $ 1.006 $ 1.006 $ 1.006 All-Time Low: $ 0.988572 $ 0.988572 $ 0.988572 Current Price: $ 0.995479 $ 0.995479 $ 0.995479 Learn more about SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) price

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPUSD's tokenomics, explore SPUSD token's live price!

SPUSD Price Prediction Want to know where SPUSD might be heading? Our SPUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPUSD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!