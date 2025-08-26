More About SPUSD

SoulPeg USD Logo

SoulPeg USD Price (SPUSD)

Unlisted

1 SPUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.994609
-0.70%1D
USD
SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 12:34:04 (UTC+8)

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.991782
24H Low
$ 1.006
24H High

$ 0.991782
$ 1.006
$ 1.006
$ 0.988572
-0.81%

-0.78%

--

--

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) real-time price is $0.994609. Over the past 24 hours, SPUSD traded between a low of $ 0.991782 and a high of $ 1.006, showing active market volatility. SPUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.006, while its all-time low price is $ 0.988572.

In terms of short-term performance, SPUSD has changed by -0.81% over the past hour, -0.78% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Market Information

$ 6.02K
--
$ 6.02K
6.05K
6,049.999999999999
The current Market Cap of SoulPeg USD is $ 6.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPUSD is 6.05K, with a total supply of 6049.999999999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.02K.

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SoulPeg USD to USD was $ -0.007820139193549.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SoulPeg USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SoulPeg USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SoulPeg USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.007820139193549-0.78%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is SoulPeg USD (SPUSD)

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) is a BEP-20 stablecoin wrapper for the non-transferable sUSDC deposit token. Users mint SPUSD by wrapping sUSDC and can always unwrap back to sUSDC; on redeem, SPUSD is burned. The $1 target is maintained on-chain by a simple market-making bot that trades the SPUSD/USDC v2 pool on PancakeSwap and by reserves deployed in transparent lending strategies (currently Venus). Contracts are verified on BscScan, liquidity is partially time-locked via PinkLock, and all docs/code are public.

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

SoulPeg USD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SoulPeg USD.

Check the SoulPeg USD price prediction now!

SPUSD to Local Currencies

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SoulPeg USD (SPUSD)

How much is SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) worth today?
The live SPUSD price in USD is 0.994609 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPUSD to USD price?
The current price of SPUSD to USD is $ 0.994609. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SoulPeg USD?
The market cap for SPUSD is $ 6.02K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPUSD?
The circulating supply of SPUSD is 6.05K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPUSD?
SPUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.006 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPUSD?
SPUSD saw an ATL price of 0.988572 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPUSD is -- USD.
Will SPUSD go higher this year?
SPUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

