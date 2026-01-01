SP500 rStock Price (SPYR)
The live SP500 rStock (SPYR) price today is $ 692.87, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPYR to USD conversion rate is $ 692.87 per SPYR.
SP500 rStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,098,890, with a circulating supply of 1.59K SPYR. During the last 24 hours, SPYR traded between $ 687.06 (low) and $ 693.65 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 695.63, while the all-time low was $ 657.78.
In short-term performance, SPYR moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SP500 rStock is $ 1.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPYR is 1.59K, with a total supply of 1585.99918401. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.
During today, the price change of SP500 rStock to USD was $ +5.32.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SP500 rStock to USD was $ +12.6360087640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SP500 rStock to USD was $ +23.8124868730.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SP500 rStock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +5.32
|+0.77%
|30 Days
|$ +12.6360087640
|+1.82%
|60 Days
|$ +23.8124868730
|+3.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of SP500 rStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Remora Markets opens the door to global financial opportunities by making tokenized stocks accessible to everyone, everywhere. Combining deep expertise in blockchain and financial technology, we deliver a seamless, efficient, and secure investing experience. Built on transparency, proof of reserves, and non-custodial ownership on Solana, our tokenized assets are fully backed and supported by the trusted Step Group.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Which blockchain network does SP500 rStock run on?
SP500 rStock operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of SPYR?
The token is priced at ₹62570.690768230995000, marking a price movement of 0.77% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does SP500 rStock belong to?
SP500 rStock falls under the Solana Ecosystem,SPL22,Remora Markets Tokenized rStocks category. This classification helps investors compare SPYR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of SP500 rStock?
Its market capitalization is ₹99236951.2005157650000, placing the asset at rank #3720. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of SPYR is currently circulating?
There are 1585.99918401 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for SP500 rStock today?
Over the past day, SPYR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, SP500 rStock fluctuated between ₹62046.009784260810000 and ₹62641.129867628025000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
