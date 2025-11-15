Spacebucks is one of the first tokens (CATs) on the chia platform. Spacebucks is also one of the leading tokens on chia. The project self-claims to have 0 value and no roadmap. Even with this there have been a number of community members who are wanting to build value on top of the token (including NFTs, a potential DAO, etc). All of the project creators are fully anon, there was no ICO and all coins were distributed via a faucet.