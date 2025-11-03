Spacebucks (SBX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00046652 24H High $ 0.00051578 All Time High $ 0.00324161 Lowest Price $ 0.0001394 Price Change (1H) +0.56% Price Change (1D) -4.87% Price Change (7D) -5.52%

Spacebucks (SBX) real-time price is $0.00046949. Over the past 24 hours, SBX traded between a low of $ 0.00046652 and a high of $ 0.00051578, showing active market volatility. SBX's all-time high price is $ 0.00324161, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001394.

In terms of short-term performance, SBX has changed by +0.56% over the past hour, -4.87% over 24 hours, and -5.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Spacebucks (SBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 469.49K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 469.49K Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Spacebucks is $ 469.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SBX is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 469.49K.