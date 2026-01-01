Spacecat Price Today

The live Spacecat (SPACECAT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPACECAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPACECAT.

Spacecat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,861.28, with a circulating supply of 998.74M SPACECAT. During the last 24 hours, SPACECAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPACECAT moved +0.22% in the last hour and +5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Spacecat (SPACECAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.86K$ 7.86K $ 7.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.86K$ 7.86K $ 7.86K Circulation Supply 998.74M 998.74M 998.74M Total Supply 998,741,158.663042 998,741,158.663042 998,741,158.663042

The current Market Cap of Spacecat is $ 7.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPACECAT is 998.74M, with a total supply of 998741158.663042. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.86K.