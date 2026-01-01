SpaceCatch Price Today

The live SpaceCatch (CATCH) price today is $ 0.0010845, with a 25.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0010845 per CATCH.

SpaceCatch currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 58,406, with a circulating supply of 53.86M CATCH. During the last 24 hours, CATCH traded between $ 0.00104119 (low) and $ 0.00152222 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.00100115.

In short-term performance, CATCH moved -8.47% in the last hour and -25.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SpaceCatch (CATCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.41K$ 58.41K $ 58.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.45K$ 108.45K $ 108.45K Circulation Supply 53.86M 53.86M 53.86M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SpaceCatch is $ 58.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATCH is 53.86M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.45K.