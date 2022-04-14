SpaceFalcon (FCON) Tokenomics
SpaceFalcon (FCON) Information
Intergalactic SOLANA metaverse featuring the classic space shooter game and premium Sci-Fi NFTs from cosmos and beyond.
Falcon Metaverse: Space Falcon takes virtual assets a step further with the introduction of planets, spaceships, and galaxies. NFTs for in-game items means players literally own and control what they buy, earn, or craft. This goes beyond having to prove the item’s rarity, it opens the door to infinite scalability.
Falcon Mission: Space Falcon has recreated the classic space shooter game in 3D to run in browser that incentivises players by integrating blockchain reward systems. Our various collection of customizable assets make the gaming experience highly engaging.
Falcon MetaGround: Falcon crews gather at a neutral planet called MetaGround, to socialize with other players and trade mission critical assets
Falcon VR: Fully immersive VR experience to take you on a thrilling adventure through galaxies. Players can interact with other players to build and battle for resources.
SpaceFalcon (FCON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpaceFalcon (FCON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SpaceFalcon (FCON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SpaceFalcon (FCON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FCON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FCON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FCON Price Prediction
Disclaimer
