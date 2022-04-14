Spare Parts Universe (SPU) Information

Art is the main focus, Spare Parts Universe consists of hand crafted art pieces made from "spare parts" which have turned into an animated cartoon show and clothing line based off the art, and nfts are in the works for each sculpture and original music and animated music videos. Oliver Sparks is the main developer and artist but he has a team of people helping him. he is very passionate about his art and a friendly guy who engages with the community every day in the telegram since the coin launched there is only about 600 people in there but it is very active everyday no matter the market conditions. its not people looking to make a quick flip on a dumb meme. i highly suggest taking a quick look at the twitter / X account to see the sculpture's and animations