ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Spawn price today is 0.00010607 USD.SPAWN market cap is 95,441 USD. Track real-time SPAWN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Spawn price today is 0.00010607 USD.SPAWN market cap is 95,441 USD. Track real-time SPAWN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About SPAWN

SPAWN Price Info

What is SPAWN

SPAWN Official Website

SPAWN Tokenomics

SPAWN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Spawn Logo

Spawn Price (SPAWN)

Unlisted

1 SPAWN to USD Live Price:

$0.00010607
$0.00010607$0.00010607
+1.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Spawn (SPAWN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:33:03 (UTC+8)

Spawn Price Today

The live Spawn (SPAWN) price today is $ 0.00010607, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPAWN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00010607 per SPAWN.

Spawn currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,441, with a circulating supply of 899.78M SPAWN. During the last 24 hours, SPAWN traded between $ 0.00010316 (low) and $ 0.00010754 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00033124, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007728.

In short-term performance, SPAWN moved -- in the last hour and +16.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Spawn (SPAWN) Market Information

$ 95.44K
$ 95.44K$ 95.44K

--
----

$ 106.05K
$ 106.05K$ 106.05K

899.78M
899.78M 899.78M

999,777,327.019295
999,777,327.019295 999,777,327.019295

The current Market Cap of Spawn is $ 95.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPAWN is 899.78M, with a total supply of 999777327.019295. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.05K.

Spawn Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00010316
$ 0.00010316$ 0.00010316
24H Low
$ 0.00010754
$ 0.00010754$ 0.00010754
24H High

$ 0.00010316
$ 0.00010316$ 0.00010316

$ 0.00010754
$ 0.00010754$ 0.00010754

$ 0.00033124
$ 0.00033124$ 0.00033124

$ 0.00007728
$ 0.00007728$ 0.00007728

--

+1.86%

+16.53%

+16.53%

Spawn (SPAWN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Spawn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spawn to USD was $ +0.0000142590.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spawn to USD was $ -0.0000534849.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spawn to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.86%
30 Days$ +0.0000142590+13.44%
60 Days$ -0.0000534849-50.42%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Spawn

Spawn (SPAWN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPAWN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Spawn (SPAWN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Spawn could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Spawn will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPAWN price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Spawn Price Prediction.

What is Spawn (SPAWN)

Spawn is pioneering an associative memory system—the foundation for truly self-learning AI in robotics. Unlike traditional models that rely on rigid datasets and constant retraining, this system mimics human-like recall, enabling robots to form dynamic connections between experiences, adapt to their environments, and improve autonomously over time. This breakthrough unlocks continuous learning in real-world scenarios. The $SPAWN token is required for developer access. Spawn also provides a low-latency VR teleoperation system that delivers global, real-time control of advanced humanoid and industrial robots. The $SPAWN token facilitates payments between users and teleoperated robots on a per-minute basis, allowing individuals or companies to pay for control or charge users for access to their robots.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Spawn (SPAWN) Resource

Official Website

About Spawn

What is the live trading price of Spawn today?

The current trading price of Spawn stands at ₹0.0095332653743889562000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SPAWN?

SPAWN recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Spawn?

In the last 24 hours, Spawn has seen a price movement of 1.85%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Spawn traded in today?

Within the past day, Spawn fluctuated between ₹0.0092717229756006856000 and ₹0.0096653847304778764000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spawn

How much will 1 Spawn be worth in 2030?
If Spawn were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Spawn prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:33:03 (UTC+8)

Spawn (SPAWN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Spawn

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.2000
$6.2000$6.2000

+8,166.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.497
$2.497$2.497

+149.70%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$121.15
$121.15$121.15

+73.07%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03145
$0.03145$0.03145

+7.89%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.2000
$6.2000$6.2000

+8,166.66%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002298
$0.0000000000000000002298$0.0000000000000000002298

+206.40%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.497
$2.497$2.497

+149.70%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001979
$0.0000000000000001979$0.0000000000000001979

+147.37%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001200
$0.00001200$0.00001200

+68.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.