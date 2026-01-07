Spawn is pioneering an associative memory system—the foundation for truly self-learning AI in robotics. Unlike traditional models that rely on rigid datasets and constant retraining, this system mimics human-like recall, enabling robots to form dynamic connections between experiences, adapt to their environments, and improve autonomously over time. This breakthrough unlocks continuous learning in real-world scenarios. The $SPAWN token is required for developer access. Spawn also provides a low-latency VR teleoperation system that delivers global, real-time control of advanced humanoid and industrial robots. The $SPAWN token facilitates payments between users and teleoperated robots on a per-minute basis, allowing individuals or companies to pay for control or charge users for access to their robots.