SPIN IT is a crypto casino platform offering slots with feature buying, live casino games, specialty games, game shows, plus sports and esports betting. From slots to live tables, we've got your game. Evolution, Pragmatic, and more - only the best for SPIN IT. Live dealers, real action. Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette & more.
Up to 1000x leverage on select crypto. Never lose more than your initial bet. That's the SPIN IT guarantee.
Connect your wallet and claim your deposit bonus! Instant deposits with Sonic native assets starting with $SHADOW. No KYC required—start playing now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Spin It (SPIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.