OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation.
Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants.
At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment.
The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration.
OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership.
As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
Understanding the tokenomics of Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OIIAOIIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OIIAOIIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.