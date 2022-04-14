SPLASH (SPLASH) Tokenomics
SPLASH (SPLASH) Information
SPLASH is a decentralized token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed as a liquidity-first experiment that strategically connects to the token $DROP. The project explores the power of automated market makers (AMMs) and arbitrage bots by seeding deep liquidity across SPLASH/DROP and SPLASH/XRP pools. At launch, 60% of the SPLASH supply was injected into the DROP/SPLASH pool alongside DROP worth approximately $30,000. The pairing leverages automated arbitrage opportunities to generate buy pressure across both assets.
Instead of following a conventional market-first approach with hype and promotion, SPLASH flips the model by prioritizing liquidity setup. The project aims to test how volume, visibility, and price action can be driven through market mechanics rather than manual trading. The core idea is that as DROP increases in value, arbitrage bots will buy SPLASH to balance the pools, creating a symbiotic relationship. This feedback loop benefits both tokens, helping to stabilize volatility while building stronger price floors.
SPLASH serves as a live case study in how deep liquidity design can support price discovery, reduce volatility, and organically grow volume and visibility on-chain.
SPLASH (SPLASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPLASH (SPLASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SPLASH (SPLASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SPLASH (SPLASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPLASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPLASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SPLASH's tokenomics, explore SPLASH token's live price!
SPLASH Price Prediction
Want to know where SPLASH might be heading? Our SPLASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.