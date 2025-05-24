Sponge Price ($SPONGE)
The live price of Sponge ($SPONGE) today is 0.00000541 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $SPONGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sponge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.64K USD
- Sponge price change within the day is +1.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sponge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sponge to USD was $ -0.0000032715.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sponge to USD was $ -0.0000021241.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sponge to USD was $ +0.0000022758928424556265.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000032715
|-60.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000021241
|-39.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000022758928424556265
|+72.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sponge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
+1.64%
-4.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
