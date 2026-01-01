SpookySwap Price Today

The live SpookySwap (BOO) price today is $ 0.02029181, with a 6.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02029181 per BOO.

SpookySwap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 147,303, with a circulating supply of 7.26M BOO. During the last 24 hours, BOO traded between $ 0.02012621 (low) and $ 0.02173375 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.291543, while the all-time low was $ 0.01853649.

In short-term performance, BOO moved -0.86% in the last hour and -21.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SpookySwap (BOO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.30K$ 147.30K $ 147.30K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.30K$ 147.30K $ 147.30K Circulation Supply 7.26M 7.26M 7.26M Total Supply 7,259,209.704704001 7,259,209.704704001 7,259,209.704704001

The current Market Cap of SpookySwap is $ 147.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOO is 7.26M, with a total supply of 7259209.704704001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.30K.