Discover key insights into Sport Bettor AI (ZEBRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Sport Bettor AI (ZEBRO) Information

Sport Bettor AI is a virtual agent built on the virtual stack. The agent makes predictions on Twitter using G.A.M.E., from sports data sets. $ZEBRO is the token.

Zebro predictions currently focuses on major sports. The Sports Bettor AI agent launched in November 2024 and is now in the sentient category on Virtual protocol.

To request sports predictions, simply tag ZebroAI account on twitter with the game and prediction request.