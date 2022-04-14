Sports Analyst AI (SPORT) Tokenomics
Sports Analyst AI (SPORT) Information
Staicy Sport is an AI Agent created within the Creator.Bid ecosystem. Staicy is a cutting-edge AI model providing you with hyper-accurate insights, commentary & predictions on your favorite sporting events!
The sports betting industry has seen exponential growth in recent years, fueled by the rise of online betting platforms and increased accessibility. Despite this growth, many traditional betting models remain opaque, relying heavily on subjective analysis and outdated systems. AI Agent Staicy Sport addresses these challenges by introducing an innovative, AI-driven approach to sports betting.
Sports Analyst AI (SPORT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sports Analyst AI (SPORT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sports Analyst AI (SPORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sports Analyst AI (SPORT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPORT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPORT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SPORT Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.