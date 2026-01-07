What is SPRED

SPRED (SPRED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPRED (SPRED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.43K $ 9.43K $ 9.43K Total Supply: $ 999.73M $ 999.73M $ 999.73M Circulating Supply: $ 999.73M $ 999.73M $ 999.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.43K $ 9.43K $ 9.43K All-Time High: $ 0.00055698 $ 0.00055698 $ 0.00055698 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000885 $ 0.00000885 $ 0.00000885 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SPRED (SPRED) price Buy SPRED Now!

SPRED (SPRED) Information Discover. Trade. Track. Analyze. All in one place. No more jumping tabs, missing signals or juggling dashboards. One terminal. All the tools. Real edge. Welcome to the future of @Polymarket intelligence. Official Website: https://spred.markets

SPRED (SPRED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SPRED (SPRED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPRED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPRED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPRED's tokenomics, explore SPRED token's live price!

SPRED Price Prediction Want to know where SPRED might be heading? Our SPRED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPRED token's Price Prediction now!

