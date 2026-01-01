SPRED Price Today

The live SPRED (SPRED) price today is $ 0.00000941, with a 3.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000941 per SPRED.

SPRED currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,409.13, with a circulating supply of 999.72M SPRED. During the last 24 hours, SPRED traded between $ 0.00000799 (low) and $ 0.00000979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00055698, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000799.

In short-term performance, SPRED moved +0.22% in the last hour and +0.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SPRED (SPRED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.41K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.41K Circulation Supply 999.72M Total Supply 999,721,965.350683

