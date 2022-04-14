Squid Game (SQUID) Tokenomics
Squid Game (SQUID) Information
Embracing the widespread fascination with the Netflix series, this token is a playful homage to the iconic show, combining elements of entertainment with the decentralized realm of blockchain.
With a nod to the memorable characters and intense games portrayed in the series, "Squid Games" token emerges as a vibrant and engaging community-driven initiative. Its foundation lies in the spirit of fun and the unpredictability reminiscent of the challenges witnessed on-screen.
The token's ecosystem revolves around a lighthearted yet robust approach to meme culture. It features playful tokenomics and mechanics that mirror the dynamics of the games showcased in the Netflix series. Holders of "Squid Games" tokens participate in various community-driven activities, drawing parallels to the suspenseful games depicted in the show.
The project boasts an enthusiastic and active community that revels in the shared experience of being part of this meme-driven phenomenon. Its Discord and Telegram channels buzz with discussions, memes, and engaging activities, fostering a sense of camaraderie among its members.
Please note that this project is not related to the Show and is purely meme.
Squid Game (SQUID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Squid Game (SQUID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Squid Game (SQUID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Squid Game (SQUID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SQUID tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SQUID tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SQUID's tokenomics, explore SQUID token's live price!
SQUID Price Prediction
Want to know where SQUID might be heading? Our SQUID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.