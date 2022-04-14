Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Tokenomics

Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Squirrel Swap (SQRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Information

Swap with Squirrel: It’s Fast, Rewarding, and Peanuts!

Squirrel Swap is the first Swap-to-Earn DEX on Solana, combining high-speed trading with innovative rewards. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, Squirrel lets you stake $SQRL to earn $PNUT tokens on every trade, creating a seamless way to maximize gains while engaging with DeFi’s first-ever swap-and-earn ecosystem.

Why Choose Squirrel Swap?

• Earn $PNUT: $SQRL stakers are rewarded with $PNUT—the 2024 viral meme token that reached a $2 billion market cap in just two weeks.

• Low Fees with High Rewards: Transaction fees power the ecosystem, with a portion allocated to purchasing $PNUT and boosting the Squirrel Staking Pool, providing significant benefits for $SQRL holders.

• Community-Driven: Built for meme culture, Squirrel Swap rewards loyal supporters who believe in the fun and future of crypto.

Making a Difference with Every Swap

Squirrel Swap is more than just trading; it’s about giving back. A percentage of all transaction fees are donated to the Pnuts Freedom Farm Foundation, an organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in need. Every trade helps support this noble cause, blending DeFi innovation with philanthropy.

Official Website:
https://squirrelswap.org

Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Squirrel Swap (SQRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 15.27K
$ 15.27K$ 15.27K
Total Supply:
$ 999.90M
$ 999.90M$ 999.90M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.90M
$ 999.90M$ 999.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.27K
$ 15.27K$ 15.27K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00352178
$ 0.00352178$ 0.00352178
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Squirrel Swap (SQRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SQRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SQRL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SQRL's tokenomics, explore SQRL token's live price!

SQRL Price Prediction

Want to know where SQRL might be heading? Our SQRL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.