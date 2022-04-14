stabble (STB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into stabble (STB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

stabble (STB) Information stabble is a protocol providing a seamless DEX experience. stabble’s pools require significantly less liquidity—up to 97% less—to capture competitive trading volumes. Additionally, stabble introduces innovative features such as protocol-managed liquidity, margin liquidity, and cross-exchange arbitrage pools. These innovative features provide LPs with expanded yield farming opportunities and hedging tools. stabble is a protocol providing a seamless DEX experience. stabble’s pools require significantly less liquidity—up to 97% less—to capture competitive trading volumes. Additionally, stabble introduces innovative features such as protocol-managed liquidity, margin liquidity, and cross-exchange arbitrage pools. These innovative features provide LPs with expanded yield farming opportunities and hedging tools. Official Website: https://stabble.org Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w5FvSkhnWyHkHy7bvfz1IRrfpV247tkw/view?usp=sharing Buy STB Now!

stabble (STB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for stabble (STB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 314.87K $ 314.87K $ 314.87K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 98.80M $ 98.80M $ 98.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.59M $ 1.59M $ 1.59M All-Time High: $ 0.04127941 $ 0.04127941 $ 0.04127941 All-Time Low: $ 0.00301014 $ 0.00301014 $ 0.00301014 Current Price: $ 0.00318788 $ 0.00318788 $ 0.00318788 Learn more about stabble (STB) price

stabble (STB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of stabble (STB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STB's tokenomics, explore STB token's live price!

