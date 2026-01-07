A concise overview of Stakefy’s mission, technology, and the new economic model of stake-to-access payments.

Stakefy is building the payment infrastructure for the next trillion-dollar market: staking-powered access.

We've created StakePay, the first protocol that enables users to unlock services by staking crypto assets instead of making recurring payments. Users retain full ownership of their capital while service providers earn staking yield as sustainable revenue.

This isn't a cheaper alternative to subscriptions — it's a fundamentally more capital-efficient model that aligns incentives across users, businesses, and blockchain networks.

Key Metrics:

Market Size: $1.5T subscription economy moving on-chain

Current Stage: MVP built, 5 pilot merchants, testnet launching end of October 2025

Projected Scale: 10,000 daily transactions by end of year

Supported Assets: SOL, USDC, SFY (native token)

APY Range: 6-45% powering access across 15+ service categories