The live Stakefy price today is 0 USD.SFY market cap is 9,200.11 USD. Track real-time SFY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Stakefy (SFY) Live Price Chart
Stakefy Price Today

The live Stakefy (SFY) price today is --, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFY to USD conversion rate is -- per SFY.

Stakefy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,200.11, with a circulating supply of 969.69M SFY. During the last 24 hours, SFY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00302096, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SFY moved +0.33% in the last hour and +16.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stakefy (SFY) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Stakefy is $ 9.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SFY is 969.69M, with a total supply of 969690489.162813. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.20K.

Stakefy Price History USD

Stakefy (SFY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Stakefy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stakefy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stakefy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stakefy to USD was $ 0.

Price Prediction for Stakefy

Stakefy (SFY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SFY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Stakefy (SFY) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Stakefy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Stakefy will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for SFY price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Stakefy Price Prediction.

What is Stakefy (SFY)

A concise overview of Stakefy’s mission, technology, and the new economic model of stake-to-access payments.

Stakefy is building the payment infrastructure for the next trillion-dollar market: staking-powered access.

We've created StakePay, the first protocol that enables users to unlock services by staking crypto assets instead of making recurring payments. Users retain full ownership of their capital while service providers earn staking yield as sustainable revenue.

This isn't a cheaper alternative to subscriptions — it's a fundamentally more capital-efficient model that aligns incentives across users, businesses, and blockchain networks.

Key Metrics:

Market Size: $1.5T subscription economy moving on-chain

Current Stage: MVP built, 5 pilot merchants, testnet launching end of October 2025

Projected Scale: 10,000 daily transactions by end of year

Supported Assets: SOL, USDC, SFY (native token)

APY Range: 6-45% powering access across 15+ service categories

Stakefy (SFY) Resource

About Stakefy

What is the current price of Stakefy?

Stakefy is trading at ₹0.0008529337927554912000, experiencing a price movement of 1.66% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Stakefy is ₹0.2715151602278850048000, while the ATL is ₹0.000719016895895040000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SFY today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹826879.3167616145568000, placing the asset at rank #11352 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Stakefy's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SFY.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 969690489.162813 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Stakefy fall under?

Stakefy is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SFY's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SFY to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stakefy

How much will 1 Stakefy be worth in 2030?
If Stakefy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Stakefy prices and expected ROI.
