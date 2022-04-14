StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into StakeLayer (STAKELAYER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) Information The StakeLayer is a comprehensive yield aggregator designed primarily for BTC (WBTC, BTCB), ETH, and stablecoins like USDT/USDC. Its core functionality revolves around a system of vaults enabling users to stake funds and receive staked tokens (e.g., sWBTC, sBTCB) in return. Additionally, the project incorporates secondary vaults for staking these staked tokens, facilitating the aggregation of yield. Complementing this architecture is a strategy manager backend responsible for identifying the most lucrative yield-generating investments. Official Website: https://stakelayer.io/ Whitepaper: https://stakelayer.readme.io/docs/getting-started Buy STAKELAYER Now!

StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StakeLayer (STAKELAYER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.87K $ 53.87K $ 53.87K Total Supply: $ 4.17B $ 4.17B $ 4.17B Circulating Supply: $ 986.06M $ 986.06M $ 986.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 227.81K $ 227.81K $ 227.81K All-Time High: $ 0.01489462 $ 0.01489462 $ 0.01489462 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) price

StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STAKELAYER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STAKELAYER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STAKELAYER's tokenomics, explore STAKELAYER token's live price!

