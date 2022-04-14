STAN (STAN) Tokenomics
7 billion people. 1 billion cups. You do the maths.
Based on the recently viral Stanley Cups, the main focus of $STAN is to become the story tellers of Crypto by utilising our teams' deep animation and production background to produce videos featuring our mascot humorously engaging with Crypto current events. Here is a short example of such: https://twitter.com/StanleyCupCoin/status/1748901399478378595
Beyond the above, the success of $STAN is based on there being only 7 billion people in this world, yet 1 billion cups. If this isn't enough, we are developing a production team to partner with other projects within the space, generating our team revenue which will be used to sustainably fund our own content in making sure that the cup still fu
Understanding the tokenomics of STAN (STAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
