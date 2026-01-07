Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) Tokenomics
Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) Information
A charity memecoin on Base donating 100% of trading fees to the Stand With Crypto movement.
Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) is a charity-focused token on the Base blockchain designed to support the Stand With Crypto initiative. Every transaction incurs a 5% automated tax, with 100% of collected funds sent directly to the official Stand With Crypto donation wallet. SWC operates with no developer tax or private allocations. The project aligns with Coinbase’s Stand With Crypto campaign to defend digital asset innovation, advance pro-crypto policy, and strengthen crypto advocacy worldwide.
Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SWC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SWC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
