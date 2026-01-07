A charity memecoin on Base donating 100% of trading fees to the Stand With Crypto movement.

Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) is a charity-focused token on the Base blockchain designed to support the Stand With Crypto initiative. Every transaction incurs a 5% automated tax, with 100% of collected funds sent directly to the official Stand With Crypto donation wallet. SWC operates with no developer tax or private allocations. The project aligns with Coinbase’s Stand With Crypto campaign to defend digital asset innovation, advance pro-crypto policy, and strengthen crypto advocacy worldwide.