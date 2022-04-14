Stand With Crypto Fund Price (SWC)
The live Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) price today is $ 0.09797, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09797 per SWC.
Stand With Crypto Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 98,074, with a circulating supply of 1.00M SWC. During the last 24 hours, SWC traded between $ 0.097398 (low) and $ 0.099177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.086865.
In short-term performance, SWC moved +0.38% in the last hour and -14.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Stand With Crypto Fund is $ 98.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWC is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.07K.
+0.38%
-0.59%
-14.17%
-14.17%
During today, the price change of Stand With Crypto Fund to USD was $ -0.00058436629800576.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stand With Crypto Fund to USD was $ -0.0524701259.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stand With Crypto Fund to USD was $ -0.0724823795.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stand With Crypto Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00058436629800576
|-0.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0524701259
|-53.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0724823795
|-73.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Stand With Crypto Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
A charity memecoin on Base donating 100% of trading fees to the Stand With Crypto movement.
Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) is a charity-focused token on the Base blockchain designed to support the Stand With Crypto initiative. Every transaction incurs a 5% automated tax, with 100% of collected funds sent directly to the official Stand With Crypto donation wallet. SWC operates with no developer tax or private allocations. The project aligns with Coinbase’s Stand With Crypto campaign to defend digital asset innovation, advance pro-crypto policy, and strengthen crypto advocacy worldwide.
What is the live trading price of Stand With Crypto Fund today?
The current trading price of Stand With Crypto Fund stands at ₹8.8052606613546336000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SWC?
SWC recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Stand With Crypto Fund?
In the last 24 hours, Stand With Crypto Fund has seen a price movement of -0.59%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Stand With Crypto Fund traded in today?
Within the past day, Stand With Crypto Fund fluctuated between ₹8.75385095329813824000 and ₹8.91374233552279776000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
