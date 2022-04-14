Stand With Crypto Fund Price Today

The live Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) price today is $ 0.09797, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09797 per SWC.

Stand With Crypto Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 98,074, with a circulating supply of 1.00M SWC. During the last 24 hours, SWC traded between $ 0.097398 (low) and $ 0.099177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.086865.

In short-term performance, SWC moved +0.38% in the last hour and -14.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.07K$ 98.07K $ 98.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.07K$ 98.07K $ 98.07K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stand With Crypto Fund is $ 98.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWC is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.07K.