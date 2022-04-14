Discover key insights into StandX DUSD (DUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

StandX DUSD (DUSD) Information

StandX is a Perps DEX that enables users to trade with yield-earning margins. DUSD is StandX’s first product - a yield-bearing stablecoin. Through DUSD, StandX allows users to generate returns on their margin balances.

DUSD is a yield-bearing stablecoin designed to deliver competitive returns. It is a fully collateralized, yield-bearing stablecoin that auto-distributes real yield to holders—no staking needed—offering secure, effortless returns with seamless DeFi integration.