Stank Memes (STANK) Tokenomics
Stank Memes (STANK) Information
Stank Memes is an internet slang term referring to poor quality memes which are often presented as the opposite of "dank memes". Elon Musk's acquired stankmemes.com domain and we just acquired stankmemes.net
Elon Musk's acquisition of the domain stankmemes.com in February 2019 garnered significant attention.
The term "stank memes" refers to low-quality or "bad" memes, often considered the opposite of "dank memes." Musk's creation of the stankmemes.com website was seen as a playful engagement with meme culture, particularly among younger audiences.
Stank Memes (STANK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stank Memes (STANK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Stank Memes (STANK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stank Memes (STANK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STANK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STANK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
STANK Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.