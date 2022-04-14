Star AI (MSTAR) Information

Previously known as MerlinStarter, Star AI is a next-generation AI digital human incubation and asset issuance platform. It empowers individuals, creators, and Web3 projects to launch their own AI-driven on-chain digital humans with ease. By combining AI with blockchain, Star AI pioneers a new era of the AI IP economy. Acting as a Web3-native AI MCN (Multi-Channel Network), it not only supports the creation and monetization of digital human assets, but also enables seamless trading, subscription, and circulation of these AI-powered identities across the decentralized ecosystem. Whether you're a project looking to boost engagement or a creator ready to turn your AI persona into an on-chain asset, Star AI is the gateway to the future of Web3 AI.