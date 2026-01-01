Statera Price Today

The live Statera (STA) price today is $ 0.00122222, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00122222 per STA.

Statera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,743, with a circulating supply of 78.34M STA. During the last 24 hours, STA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.466452, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STA moved -- in the last hour and +5.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Statera (STA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.74K$ 95.74K $ 95.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.74K$ 95.74K $ 95.74K Circulation Supply 78.34M 78.34M 78.34M Total Supply 78,335,076.25748733 78,335,076.25748733 78,335,076.25748733

The current Market Cap of Statera is $ 95.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STA is 78.34M, with a total supply of 78335076.25748733. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.74K.