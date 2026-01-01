Statera Price (STA)
The live Statera (STA) price today is $ 0.00122222, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00122222 per STA.
Statera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,743, with a circulating supply of 78.34M STA. During the last 24 hours, STA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.466452, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, STA moved -- in the last hour and +5.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Statera is $ 95.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STA is 78.34M, with a total supply of 78335076.25748733. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.74K.
+5.76%
+5.76%
During today, the price change of Statera to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Statera to USD was $ +0.0000576248.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Statera to USD was $ -0.0000810520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Statera to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000576248
|+4.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000810520
|-6.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Statera could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
An Ethereum smart-contract token with a difference
Deflationary Statera's core algorithm is designed to ensure that for every transaction, 1% of the amount transacted is destroyed.
Exchange Smart-exchange routing, including, but not limited to, Kyber, 0x Relays, Uniswap, Balancer & 1inch.
Portfolio Constant arbitrage trading opportunities keep Statera's portfolio weights and tokens in a constant ratio.
Statera rebalacing Every trade for Statera creates an arbitrage opportunity. Trading attracts liquidity, which in-turn attracts trading. Liquidity ripples and the supply of Statera decreases.
'statera' is derived from the Latin word for 'balance'
What is the current price of Statera?
Trading at ₹0.110398142325239910000, Statera has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact STA's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 78335076.25748733 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Statera?
Its market capitalization is ₹8648074.2752085915000, ranking #7216 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
STA recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹ and ₹, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Statera fit within the Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem token, STA competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.