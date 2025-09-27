The live STAX Token price today is 0.01607603 USD. Track real-time $STAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore $STAX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live STAX Token price today is 0.01607603 USD. Track real-time $STAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore $STAX price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.01607602
$0.01607602
-6.20%1D
Page last updated: 2025-09-27 14:02:04 (UTC+8)

STAX Token ($STAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01607605
$ 0.01607605
24H Low
$ 0.01720689
$ 0.01720689
24H High

$ 0.01607605
$ 0.01607605

$ 0.01720689
$ 0.01720689

$ 0.01727892
$ 0.01727892

$ 0.01607605
$ 0.01607605

-0.00%

-6.29%

--

--

STAX Token ($STAX) real-time price is $0.01607603. Over the past 24 hours, $STAX traded between a low of $ 0.01607605 and a high of $ 0.01720689, showing active market volatility. $STAX's all-time high price is $ 0.01727892, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01607605.

In terms of short-term performance, $STAX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -6.29% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

STAX Token ($STAX) Market Information

$ 16.08M
$ 16.08M

--
--

$ 16.08M
$ 16.08M

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STAX Token is $ 16.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $STAX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.08M.

STAX Token ($STAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of STAX Token to USD was $ -0.00108009291951471.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STAX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STAX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STAX Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00108009291951471-6.29%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is STAX Token ($STAX)

$STAX Token is the native utility token powering the Virtualstax ecosystem. It serves as the core element behind Stax.app, enabling seamless interaction and engagement. Through $STAX, users can connect real-world communities with innovative Web3 tools that drive self-promotion, discovery, rewards, and active participation while creating meaningful value across the entire Virtualstax network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

STAX Token ($STAX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

STAX Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will STAX Token ($STAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your STAX Token ($STAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for STAX Token.

Check the STAX Token price prediction now!

$STAX to Local Currencies

STAX Token ($STAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STAX Token ($STAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $STAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STAX Token ($STAX)

How much is STAX Token ($STAX) worth today?
The live $STAX price in USD is 0.01607603 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current $STAX to USD price?
The current price of $STAX to USD is $ 0.01607603. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of STAX Token?
The market cap for $STAX is $ 16.08M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of $STAX?
The circulating supply of $STAX is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of $STAX?
$STAX achieved an ATH price of 0.01727892 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of $STAX?
$STAX saw an ATL price of 0.01607605 USD.
What is the trading volume of $STAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for $STAX is -- USD.
Will $STAX go higher this year?
$STAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out $STAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-27 14:02:04 (UTC+8)

STAX Token ($STAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-26 05:03:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $829 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again

