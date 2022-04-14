STEVE ($STEVE) Tokenomics
Our token is a meme coin. It is based on Matt Furie's Boys Club Comic, the same one PEPE, Landwolf, Andy, etc. are all from. Steve however is an original concept, and all art is original.
"$STEVE is the neighborhood drug dealer based on a character from Matt Furie's Boy's Club Comic."
It is a meme coin so we are exploring utilities however its sole purpose is community and representing kind of the hippie, stoner, neighborhood weed dealer type culture (we are not selling drugs). Think the films Dazed and Confused and/or Pineapple Express.
Our co founder Novae is the founder of Swamps Dex (https://x.com/Swamps_L2), value of 30m+ and a successful seed round of $2.2m led by Dingaling, Pranksy and others so we do have tech experience and those connections and possible related utilities are always on the table for the future.
It was trending #1 - #3 on Dexscreener of all tokens on all chains for the first 48 hours. Exceeded $7m volume for the first few hours. Our twitter has 2600 real followers, and our telegram has 4.5k again all real people. Our ATH is 6.1m FDV and we currently sit at 750k after five days. Our holder count is 2,142 and our total volume is well above $10m.
STEVE ($STEVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of STEVE ($STEVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $STEVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $STEVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
