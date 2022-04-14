StickDAO (STICK) Tokenomics
Stick DAO is a community-driven project with a simple but ambitious goal: to help StickMan become one of Neuralink’s first patients. Stickman is a 37-year-old man who suffered a tragic car accident 18 years ago that left him with a spinal injury. Neuralink only accepts candidates under 40, which means we have just three years to make this happen. Our DAO was created to fund his journey and to support others with similarly life-changing projects in the future. This initiative is just the beginning. Stick DAO aims to establish a sustainable platform for funding transformative ideas and creating opportunities for those in need. Holding this token means being part of a web3 community that vibes together, shares information, and delivers real, measurable impact.
Understanding the tokenomics of StickDAO (STICK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STICK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STICK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
STICK Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.